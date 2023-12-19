Inside Jason Kipnis' $2,800,000 Old Town mansion, formerly enriched by previous owners' $1,000,000 touch

In January 2020, former Chicago Cubs infielder Jason Kipnis bought a mansion worth $2,800,000 in Old Town. The news was reported by the Chicago Tribune and confirmed by property records after he moved from the Cleveland Indians to the Cubs.

Image credit: Curbed Chicago

The five-bedroom house, built in 2002, with its original Chicago brick and wood beams, is imbued with a classic touch. According to reports, more than $1,000,000 was spent on renovations, with high-end finishes, a Sonos audio system, custom closets, and skylights for natural light.

Image credit: Chicago Tribune

Even the floors are heated. The mansion has fine features, such as a two-story high living room and a roof deck for entertaining, with five fireplaces to add warmth.

Image credit: Curbed Chicago

This is Kipnis's third property in the Chicago area. In 2016, he purchased a four-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot home in Northbrook for $1.23 million. In 2018, he bought another Northbrook property, a four-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot house, for $1.53 million.

A look at Jason Kipnis' MLB career

Jason Kipnis, with a career spanning from 2011 to 2023, has made two All-Star appearances and won the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award. Kipnis is also second (tying his record with another player) on the list of home runs by Guardians' second basemen.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the end of 2020, when Cleveland decided not to exercise its club option on Kipnis's contract, his nine-year stay with the organization ended. However, he injured his right hamate bone in September 2019, which shortened Kipnis' time with the team.

