Inside Kansas City Royals' $197,000,000 Kauffman Stadium, MLB's only ballpark with a miniature golf course

Kauffman Stadium, located in Kansas City, Missouri, has been the home ground of the Royals since 1973 and is a part of the Truman Sports Complex.

According to Forbes, the stadium is valued at an estimated $197 million. In the initial days, this place was first named the Royal Stadium. But 20 years after its opening, in July 1993, the stadium was renamed after the founder and first owner of the side, Ewing Kauffman.

The K features a 322-foot-wide water spectacular, which is the largest privately funded fountain in the world.

This stadium has been one of the crown jewels of the MLB and has hosted almost 86,029,382 fans since its opening. After the latest renovation worth $250 million in 2009, the place now has a seating capacity of about 37,903 and other state-of-the-art facilities for its loyal supporters.

Kauffman Stadium's artificial surface was replaced with a grass playing field in 1995. The outfield fences in the gaps and straight-away center field were returned to their former dimensions of 387 and 410 feet in 2004.

This is the only ballpark that also has a miniature golf course. Upon entering, the fans have the chance to see the stadium in a 360-degree expanded concourse without missing the view of the on-field action.

The place also comes with 74 concession stands and 67 restroom facilities for serving fans. It has a Craft & Draft gastropub for the fans located in left field, which offers more than 75 varieties of craft beer and also serves fresh and local food.

There is also a Price Chopper Market Place, which offers plenty of healthy and take-away food and beverage options.

Kansas City Royals plans to move from Kauffman Stadium before 2030 MLB season

After a long 51-year journey at Kauffman Stadium, it seems that the Royals are finally planning to relocate their home stadium elsewhere. They have announced their intentions to shift in the coming years.

According to reports, the side is looking to shift to downtown Kansas City's East Village neighborhood, or North Kansas City. This new stadium is going to cost around $2 billion.

