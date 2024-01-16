Inside MLB Hall of Famer Larry Walker's $3,900,000 Evergreen mansion ft. hardwood floors, wine cellar serenaded by majestic mountain views

Regarded as one of the best Canadian MLB players ever, Larry Walker terrorized MLB pitchers for seventeen seasons. Although his playing days are long behind him, that doesn't mean that Walker is sitting idle.

In 2022, Walker and his wife Angela listed their breathtaking Colorado home for $3.9 million, according to Realtor.com. The 6.4-acre plot is located in the town of Evergreen, Colorado and looks like something out of a postcard.

With eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms, Walker's former home is absolutely tripped out. A lofted living space presents views of the surrounding mountains, and the central staircase comes with iron handrails. The spacious, light space is only made more liveable by virtue of a kitchen with two ovens, three stoves, and a wine rack.

Images credited to Pinterest

A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Walker began his career with the now-defunct Montreal Expos. After winning a pair of Gold Gloves for his play in Montreal's outfield, Walker came to the Colorado Rockies in 1995, when his career really began to take off.

In 1997, Walker's third season in Denver, he hit .366/.452/.720 with a league-best 49 home runs and 130 RBIs. On account of the stellar performance, Walker was awarded a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and crowned that year's NL MVP.

In 1999, Walker became the first player in over 60 years to record a batting average over .360 in over 60 seasons before announcing his retirement after playing with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2005 season.

A three-time NL batting champ, Walker was duly inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 and then to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Larry Walker's home represents the spectacular nature of his career

Walker's career was one of inspirational hitting abilities and a larger-than-life persona. Although the home has been sold, there could have been no better monumental to the type of player Larry Walker was and the impact he had on fans and the game itself.

If you ever find yourself in the town of Evergreen, Colorado, be sure to keep an eye out for this temple of baseball lore.

