Inside MLB icon Jim Edmonds' former $2,998,000 Newport Beach mansion, boasting a playful mix of contemporary and traditional styles

Former World Series champion Jim Edmonds played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1993 to 2010. He presently works as a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest. The former centerfielder has a net worth of $30 million, which he amassed through player salaries, real estate, broadcasting career and endorsement deals.

In September 2017, according to the LA Times, Edmonds and his wife, Meghan King Edmonds of “Real Housewives of Orange County,” sold their Newport Beach, California, beach mansion to the former general manager of LA Chargers Tom Telesco.

The refurbished home was listed for $3,399,000 on the market for over a year but finally exchanged hands for $2,998,000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Edmonds couple bought the home for $2.8 million. The luxurious abode, spanning 5,534 square feet, is located near the beach at Newport Heights. The mansion had a five-bedroom, 5.5-bath house, a U-shaped island kitchen with a built-in table, a fireplace and a banquette.

Jim Edmonds' former mansion at Newports Heights. Credit: Realtor.com

Check out the mansion below:

Jim Edmonds' MLB career

Hailing from Fullerton, California, Jim Edmonds was drafted by the California Angels in the seventh round of the 1988 MLB Draft. The Angels promoted him to majors, following which he made his debut on Sept. 9, 1993, in left field against the Detroit Tigers.

The Angels traded Edmonds to the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23, 2000, in exchange for second baseman Adam Kennedy and pitcher Kent Bottenfield. This came as a surprise to Edmonds, who was told by his then-Angels GM Bill Stoneman that he wouldn't be traded.

In 2000, he batted .295 with 42 home runs and 108 RBIs. Moreover, he received his third Gold Glove award and also finished fourth in the NL MVP race.

In 2004, his best statistical year, he batted .301, slugged.643, had 42 home runs and 111 RBIs. Edmonds helped the St. Louis Cardinals capture their first World Series title since 1982 in the 2006 postseason with 13 total hits and two home runs, while batting in all 16 games.

Due to symptoms from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the 2010 season, Edmonds announced his retirement from baseball on Feb. 18, 2011.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.