Inside MLB legend Yogi Berra’s former $3,199,000 Tudor-style New Jersey home featuring cathedral ceilings and blue-stone patio

Catcher Yogi Berra was as an integral part of baseball as any player in history. His enduring legacy is one of grit, determination, and intense talent.

Born to an Italian family in St. Louis in 1925, Berra showed an aptitude for baseball from an early age. After narrowly missing out on an opportunity to play for his hometown Cardinals in 1942, Berra decided to join the Navy.

"Yogi Berra, U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate on the USS Bayfield during #DDay - June 6th, 1944" - Baseball by BSmilke

After serving in Africa and Europe, Yogi Berra returned home to the US after World War II. There, the New York Yankees offered him a chance to play, as they had witnessed his skill playing in the semi-pro US Navy league.

By the early 1950s, Yogi Berra was on fire. In 1951, the catcher hit .294/.350/.492 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs, winning the AL MVP Award. It was also around this time that Berra and his wife Carmen moved into their home in Montclair, New Jersey, some 12 miles from Manhattan.

The home served the Berras well, but in the mid-1970s the pair decided to sell the home to John and Rose Cali. The pair lived in the home until 2017 when they decided to sell.

The 6,800-square-foot Tudor-style home is equipped with five bedrooms. In addition to featuring an expansive and stylish interior, the 1.9-acre lot provides room for a bluestone patio and a marvelous swimming pool.

Credit: NorthJersey

Credit: NorthJersey

Credit: NorthJersey

The Cali family sold the gorgeous home in 2017 for some $3.199 million. According to the pair, they remained friendly with Yogi Berra until his death in 2015. Berra, a 13-time World Series champion, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

House in Montclair a testament to Yogi Berra's astounding career

In hindsight, the missed opportunity to play for the St. Louis Cardinals helped Berra a lot. Over his decades in New York, Berra's name became synonymous with the Yankees' heritage, and the very fabric of the city.

After his retirement in the mid-1960s, Berra continued to be around the game. As manager of both the Yankees and New York Mets, Berra passed on his knowledge and wisdom to the next generation of players, all while continuing to live in his home in Montclair with his beloved wife and family.

