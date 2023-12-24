Inside MLB royalty Jose Canseco's former $2,590,000 Encino mansion, perfected with a grand staircase and guardian stone lions

Jose Canseco, a former baseball player, may have had the most unique journey of his colorful and iconic career: in 2008, he abandoned a multimillion-dollar home in a Los Angeles neighborhood that was going through foreclosure because of declining property values and significant fines from the law.

Canseco, 43, who was one of the most famous baseball players in the United States until he left the major leagues in 2001, said on the celebrity TV program "Inside Edition" that maintaining his 7,300 square-foot property in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles was not financially feasible.

Jose Canseco's Encino mansion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The house has well-lit exteriors that are engraved in stone, which gives it a rustic look. On the entrance porch, two large stone-carved lions sit spectacularly, giving the house a royal feel. A fountain on the front lawn and ample parking space allowed Jose to manage his car collection well.

Stone-carved exteriors with two lions on the main entrance gateway

Exteriors boast a swimming pool, a resting place with patio furniture to relax in the summer, a spacious outdoor fireplace to keep yourself warm outside, and well-lit pathways that guide through the front and back yards. The backyard opens up to a porch with expansive space to utilize for any deed possible, and the fountain is lit up in various colors during the night.

Bedroom and outside pool at the Encino mansion

The interiors have a beautiful crystal chandelier at the entrance as well as an expansive living room with elegant interiors, along with a modular kitchen that is built in an open style, which then leads to a wide hallway with stairs leading to the next floor of the house, which has rustic and gravitating rooms with velvet rugs and archaic bed sets.

Interiors of Jose Canseco's $2.5 million mansion

Unfortunately, Canseco lost his mansion to foreclosure and was trying to be okay with it. According to Canseco, there was no emotional difficulty with the foreclosure. However, he felt compassion for the millions of other Americans who are either facing foreclosure or have already lost their houses due to skyrocketing subprime loan interest rates.

Jose Canseco was a real character during his playing days

Jose Canseco was a relatively unknown name until 1988, having been raised in Florida but born in Cuba. The star of the Oakland A's led the league in home runs scored that year with 42 and 124. And he hit .307/.391/.569 as well; the latter was the highest slugging percentage in MLB that season.

Expand Tweet

"Jose Canseco crushes a home run in the fifth deck at Skydome. Trust me, as a Blue Jays fan , these do not happen often" - nit_history

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.