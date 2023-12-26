Inside the Rangers' $1,100,000,000 Globe Life Field stadium equipped with a 5.5-acre retractable roof & ultimate climate control feature

Ahead of the 2020 season, the Texas Rangers underwent a $1.1 billion development plan for Globe Life Field to provide the best game-day experience for their fans. The club awarded the renovation plan to the Manhattan Construction Company in April 2017.

The new 40,000-seat, 1.8 million-square-foot ballpark with the world's largest single-panel retractable roof spanning 5.5 acres was constructed ahead of the March 2020 opening day. The structure, made of concrete, steel and glass, has seven floors, which include multiple concourses, suites, restaurants, clubs, kitchens and concessions, retail areas, office spaces, and broadcast areas.

It will also house a three-story building along with parking for the Rangers front office and players.

Globe Life Field construction photos. Credit: Manhattan Construction Group

Key updates to the Globe Life Field

Among the updates, the ballpark now has a retractable roof, strong exterior facades, and a large glass wall on the north entry of the stadium. This will connect spectators to the Texas Live! entertainment district, which will have restaurants, retail, and other entertainment venues.

Moreover, a modern ballpark with a climate-controlled environment has amenities such as a kid’s zone, suites, locker spaces, field-level boxes, and special viewing porches to enhance the game-day experience for fans.

The ballpark also has vehicle barriers to protect fans and the structure from accidental or purposeful car contact.

Texas Rangers wins their first World Series in 2023

The Rangers had a stellar 2023 season, which eventually resulted in the franchise winning its first World Series title. They finished the regular season behind the Houston Astros in their division but ensured they took their revenge in the American League Championship series, defeating the former champions.

In the World Series, they dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks and won the best of seven series in five games. Their shortstop, Corey Seager was awarded the MVP of the series.

With a modern stadium and franchise getting back to winning days, it seems like Texas fans excitement will stay intact in the near future.

