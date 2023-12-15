Inside Rockies legend Todd Helton's spellbinding $5,500,000 Knoxville waterfront mansion that looks straight out of a fairytale realm

Todd Helton played his entire 17-year MLB career with the Colorado Rockies. He resided in various locations during his playing days.

In November, reports claimed that Helton was set to put one of his Tennessee waterfront mansions up for sale. He reportedly wanted $5.5 million for the property, which is more than 9,600-square-foot and sits on 13.7 acres on Fort Loudoun Lake (via SFGate).

Helton's Knoxville mansion has cathedral ceilings and beautiful beams that grace the entrance and living room. The house also features a curved staircase, with a gigantic fireplace, along with a double bank of extra-large windows.

There are seven bedrooms in the house, excluding a family room. Meanwhile, the kitchen has loads of counter space, a walk-in pantry, and enough room for a large dining table that can seat up to six members.

The house also has a sauna for those who want to relax after a long hard day of work. There's also an outdoor pool and a guesthouse that has its own kitchen and living room.

There's enough space to host parties outside as well. The house also comes with a custom boathouse along with a dock for outdoor grilling.

Here's a look inside Helton's waterfront mansion:

Image Credits - Realtor.com

Todd Helton net worth: How much is the MLB legend worth in 2023?

Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton

According to reports, Todd Helton is worth a whopping $65 million in 2023. He made a fortune during his 17-year career in the MLB from 1997 to 2013.

Helton played his entire professional career with the Colorado Rockies. As per reports, he made a mammoth $177 million in career earnings during his time in the Majors.

Helton's net worth is also boosted through his lucrative endorsement deals with esteemed firms like Nike, Pepsi and American Express, which he signed while playing baseball.

