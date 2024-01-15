Inside Washington Nationals' $506,000,000 National Park stadium, a stunning fusion of glass and limestone inspired by city monuments

The Washington Nationals' home, Nationals Park, is situated along the Anacostia River in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The ballpark has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in Nats history since 2008, and the park also hosted the 2019 World Series, which saw the club win its first title.

The valuation of the ballpark stands at $506 million, according to Forbes. Over the left field, one can see cherry trees blossoming during the start of the season. Taking some memories from the old Griffith Stadium, there is a notch in the center field that replaces an old tree that once stood in the old ballpark.

Like every city is known for something, Washington is known as 'City of Monuments,' with glimpses of the Capitol dome and the Washington Monument visible from the upper deck seats. The ballpark has a stunning fusion of glass and limestone-inspired architecture to reflect the city's monuments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Washington is not a factory town,” stadium architect Marshall Purnell said. “It’s a city of monuments.”

There are many vantage points to enjoy the game, including a concourse, plaza and ramps to provide the best game-day experience for fans. Moreover, for food and entertainment purposes, there are restaurants above left-center field and a baseball cage where kids can whack the ball.

Inside Washington Nationals Ball Park:

Construction of the new ballpark for Washington Nationals

The financing of the ballpark was done through a bank syndicate led by Deutsche Bank. However, there were negotiation conflicts among the city government, MLB as the owner of the team, and the bank, which were later resolved. The syndicate also requested a letter of credit guarantee, which was around $23 million, to cover risks like poor attendance and terrorism.

Finally, the financing deal went through, and the construction began in May 2006. Mayor Anthony Williams chose the site for the ballpark, and the design of the ballpark was released to the public on March 14, 2006.

On March 22, 2008, the GW Colonials baseball team played its first game at Nationals Park. In an afternoon game, GW played Saint Joseph's University, and the Colonials won 9-4.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.