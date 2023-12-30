Inside Yankees legend Mickey Mantle's $329,000 childhood home from 1930s, a timeless residence that fans can own a share of for $7

It's hard to understand the impact that Mickey Mantle had on the New York Yankees organization. Regarded as one of the most prolific hitters ever, Mantle's legacy is nearly synonymous with the crest that he bore on his chest for his entire career.

Born in Oklahoma in 1931, Mantle was invited to the Yankees' training camp in 1951. In his first full season, 1952, Mantle hit .311/.394/.530 with an OPS of .924, the highest in the league. Almost immediately, Yankees fans knew that they had a special player in their hands.

"“Somebody once asked me if I ever went up to the plate trying to hit a home run. I said, 'Sure, every time.” - Mickey Mantle" - DONKEYHACK

The only player to hit at least 150 home runs from both sides of the plate, Mantle's 536 home runs place him 16th all-time in the category. Mantle also won seven World Series with the New York Yankees, a pair of MVP Awards and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

Even after he died in 1995, Mantle continued to serve as a shining beacon of the past for baseball fans everywhere. As such, his childhood town in the small town of Commerce, Oklahoma, has become a fixture for baseball nostalgists.

Earlier in 2023, Rally, an alternative investment company, purchased the home for around $330,000. In turn, Rally began issuing some 47,000 shares to fans at a price of $7 each.

Rally significantly overhauled the property, creating a Mantle museum as well as a Little League Field and a unit to be used for short-term rental. The property is a far cry from the hard-scrabble beginnings that Mickey Mantle had to deal with. One that included health scares and brushes with sexual abuse.

Mickey Mantle's home serves as a testament that baseball can change anyone's situation

Mantle's 18 World Series home runs are more than what anyone else hit in history. His recognition is right up there with other greats like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio. However, as a youngster growing up on the plains of Oklahoma, it was unlikely that Mantle envisioned any of his success before it came.

Mantle's life represents an inspiring story of overcoming the odds to become a timeless legend. Although many other superstars have and will come after Mantle, his story is immortalized forever in the preservation and enhancement of his home in Commerce.

