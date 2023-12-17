Inside Zack Greinke's crafty Studio City home with tree-lined footbridge that rewarded former Astros star $4,750,000

Former AL Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Zack Greinke has seen some great days in his expansive and illustrious MLB career. Having played out a frail season with the Royals last year, doubts arise as to whether or not this ace pitcher still has it. But, at 40, he seems to be reaching the end of his MLB career.

When Zack signed with the Dodgers, he scored on a plush Studio City home that looked exotic from both inside and out. With six bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread across more than 8,400 square feet, it boasts a craftsman-style design and is constructed like a mansion.

A 2,000-square-foot guesthouse with a kitchen, game area and separate garage is also included on the one-acre property. There is a footbridge with trees between the two houses.

The living areas have wooden floors, rigid ceilings and wood-trimmed windows and doors. The outside is charmingly Craftsman-styled with tapered stone columns and overhanging eaves. There is a family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a living room with built-ins and a foyer with 26-foot ceilings.

"Diamondbacks Ace Zack Greinke selling his sweet 10,015-square-foot mansion And Gated Compound" - Douglazilla

Pitching ace Zack Greinke finally took advantage of the strong market and sold his Studio City home for $4.75 million after three years and six price reductions.

Records indicate that he paid $175,000 less than that for the compound in 2013. The transaction was only a few months after he inked a $147 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers. This shows he was probably not too concerned with earning a solid deal then.

Zack Greinke ages like fine wine

Zack Greinke has had a challenging ride over the past 20 years. It began when the Kansas City Royals selected him with the sixth overall choice in the 2002 MLB Draft. In 2004, Greinke debuted in the major leagues and placed fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

"Zack Greinke plans to pitch in 2024, per Jon Morosi. Greinke is currently a free agent and is 21 strikeouts away from 3,000" - RoyalsDaily_

Greinke is 225-156 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.171 WHIP, 2,979 strikeouts and a 77.5 WAR in 586 MLB games. If the 40-year-old doesn't already have a Hall of Fame resume, he can practically guarantee a spot in Cooperstown by the 3,000 strikeout club membership.

