In preparation for the Chicago Cubs' series against the Colorado Rockies, prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has been added to the active roster. In the minor leagues, the 21-year-old is regarded as one of the top defenders.

Although Crow-Armstrong is scheduled to make his Major League Baseball debut this week, his mother Ashley Crow has experience raising MLB players in the past. Crow has some experience, at least on the big screen, having portrayed Jenny Heywood, Billy Heywood's mother, in the 1994 film Little Big League.

Little Big League has also been mentioned by Crow-Armstrong as his favorite movie in which his mother appeared.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How can you not love baseball? ⚾ - mlblife

Supporters of MLB are calling it a "full circle" after learning that Ashley Crow is the mother of Crow-Armstrong and are in surprise and awe.

One user commented :

"wow bro, this is crazy!"

while the other wrote :

"That's bananas"

"Smells like a sequel if you ask me!"

Source : Instagram

In the 1994 baseball movie "Little Big League," Ashley Crow, Armstrong's mother, played Jenny Heywood, the mother of a 12-year-old who becomes the new owner of the Minnesota Twins.

Ashley Crow is ecstatic and pleased with Armstrong

According to reports, the Chicago Cubs will call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong this week, which will be a special occasion for his mother Ashley Crow. Even though his mother Ashley doesn't yet have any children playing professionally, she may already be familiar with the demands of that position through her career as an actor.

A special full-circle moment right out of Hollywood will occur when Crow's son dons a Cubs uniform in a major league game 29 years from now. Crow is also well-known for her work on TV shows like "Supernatural," "Grey's Anatomy," and others, as well as movies like "Cake" and "Minority Report."

In 41 episodes of the television program "Heroes," she also had a recurring part. The episode also included Matthew John Armstrong, her husband and Pete's dad.