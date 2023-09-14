Vanessa Hudgens, an actress and singer who is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker of the Colorado Rockies, recently launched the newest flavor of Caliwater, an outstanding cactus water beverage that goes beyond simple hydration.

Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena's partnership inspired the creation of Caliwater because of their shared commitment to eco-friendly advocacy and a thoughtful approach to health-focused goods.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Discover the unique spirit of the desert in a sip at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit! Introducing our new cocktail menu, inspired by cactus flavors.Get a taste of the extraordinary, brought to you in collaboration with @caliwater, a brand endorsed by celebrities @vanessahudgens and @olivertrevena. Cheers to an adventure of flavors! - venessahudgens

Venessa uploaded a photo of herself wearing a bikini and clutching the newest Caliwater pineapple flavor.

The moment you’ve all been pine-ing for is here! our newest flavor, my favorite, Pineapple is here! 🍍🌵💦 tap to shop! Xoxo, V 💕 - vanessahudgens

Hudgens' pictures enthralled fans. Here are some fan reactions:

One commented : "I thought this was an ad for the swimsuit"

Another commented: "I like your style and your fits"

"Pssst, nobody is looking at the beverage"

Source : Instagram

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship

In 2020, pitcher Cole Tucker, who is currently with the Colorado Rockies, and actress Vanessa Hudgens began dating. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the two met while participating in an online meditation course. Hudgens announced their engagement through an Instagram post in February 2023.

Vanessa rose to fame in the entertainment world when she portrayed Gabriella Montez in the big hit "High School Musical" on Disney Channel. Hudgens signed a recording deal with Hollywood Records after the first movie's popularity, and together they put out two studio albums, V (2006) and Identified (2008).