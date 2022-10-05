Is Aaron Judge Adopted? What Is Aaron Judge's Ethnicity?

Aaron Judge has been all the talk in the league this season. The 30-year-old New York Yankees star has been on the precipice of history and has solidified his reputation as a modern legend.

After hitting 60 home runs in mid-September, Judge tied Babe Ruth's personal record. Ruth hit 60 home runs for the Yankees during the 1927 season.

Then, on September 29th, Judge took it a step further. Aaron Judge blasted his 61st home run of the year off of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza. The dinger tied him with Roger Maris for the widely acknowledged MLB home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961.

"61 years since 61. Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books." - @ New York Yankees

Following the game, Judge was seen gifting the ball to his mother. Judge's mom was in attendance with Roger Maris Jr. to witness the historical moment live. However, after fans noted that his mother, Patty, does not exactly look like him, questions emerged.

According to the New York Post, Judge is biracial and was adopted soon after his birth by Patty and her husband Wayne. Because Judge never knew his biological parents, his exact racial background is unknown, but he is assumed to be of mixed ethnic heritage.

Also, as per the New York Post, Patty and Wayne are both school teachers from Linden, California. They raised Judge in a loving home where he grew up as a fan of the San Francisco Giants. Aaron Judge was also raised in the Christian faith, a part of his identity that he is never too shy to share on his various social media accounts.

"Aaron Judge talks about how special it was to have his mom there when he hit his 61st home run: She's been with me through it all" - @ Yankees Videos

Judge has spoken out often about how his parents, particularly his mother, have always been there for him. It is safe to say that without their loving support, Judge may never have made it this far in the game of baseball.

Regardless of his background, Aaron Judge is one of the best

Judge is proof that people from all backgrounds, situations and walks of life can be at the top if they have the talent. Whether or not he hits 62 home runs and sets the record, he has treated us all to an excellent season.

