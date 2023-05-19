Is Adam Wainwright's son Caleb adopted? Legendary Cardinals pitcher's personal life explored

Adam Wainwright remains one of the finest pitchers in the MLB. The St. Louis Cardinals star led his team to victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

However, it was Wainwright's son Caleb who grabbed headlines when he accompanied his father for the post-game press conference with his adorable antics.

MLB @MLB Adam Wainwright’s son, Caleb, stole the show at last night’s press conference. Adam Wainwright’s son, Caleb, stole the show at last night’s press conference. ❤️ https://t.co/pHKPimJeZQ

The young boy stole kisses from his father, began drumming on the mic and even picked up a voice recorder without knowing what it was. Caleb got plenty of laughs from the reporters in the room while his father was smiling the entire time.

Wainwright and his wife, Jenny, adopted Caleb in April 2019. However, the couple has raised him as one of their own.

Who is Adam Wainwright's wife, Jenny?

Adam Wainwright with his wife Jenny

Jenny and Adam Wainwright were childhood sweethearts who attended Glynn Academy High School together. The couple tied the knot in 2004.

Jenny has a degree in interior design from Georgia Southern University. However, after marriage, she dedicated her life to her family.

Adam and Jenny have four daughters named Baylie Grace, Morgan Addison, Macy and Sadee Faith. The couple adopted a son named Caleb in 2019 and he's the youngest member in the family of seven.

Baylie Grace was born on Sept. 10, 2006, and is their eldest child. Their second daughter is Morgan Addison, born in 2008 and the third daughter is Macy, born in 2011.

Their youngest daughter Sadee Faith was born on Dec. 28, 2015, four years after Macy.

Adam Wainwright @UncleCharlie50 Lots of cool things happening lately but nothing compares to this. @Mrswaino and I have been waiting anxiously to announce that we have added a beautiful little boy to our family. So, I’d like to be the first to introduce Caleb Adam Wainwright to all of you! Praise the Lord! Lots of cool things happening lately but nothing compares to this. @Mrswaino and I have been waiting anxiously to announce that we have added a beautiful little boy to our family. So, I’d like to be the first to introduce Caleb Adam Wainwright to all of you! Praise the Lord! https://t.co/akILgy6sEl

Jenny has supported Adam throughout his MLB career but life isn't always easy as a baseball star's partner. While Adam travels across the country to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, taking care of five children alone is not easy at all.

In an interview, Jenny said that the most difficult task of being a mother is taking care of her children when Adam is away on MLB duty.

However, the family of seven always seems happy to be in each other's company.

