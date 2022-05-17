Is Carlos Correa playing tonight against the Oakland Athletics? | 2022 MLB season

Carlos Correa has been the story of the year for the Minnesota Twins. The Twins now sit with a record of 21-15, placing them three games ahead of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central. The Twins have not won the World Series since 1991, and fans in the Twin Cities are as hungry as ever for a trophy to make its way to the northernmost stadium in Major League Baseball.

However, Correa has been out for almost two weeks with a finger injury. After missing the first of three games against the Oakland Athletics, everyone is wondering: Will Carlos Correa play tonight?

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa: Will he be back in the Twins' lineup tonight?

So far this season, Correa has two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins. This comes on the heels of a career-best 2021 season for Correa. Last year, his 26 home runs and 92 RBIs helped lead the Astros to the World Series, where they eventually lost to Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves.

Last season, Correa declined a qualifiying offer from the Astros and instead decided to sign a three-year deal with the Twins for roughly $35 million per annum. Correa has spoken very favorably about the locker room chemistry and seems very content with his decision.

On May 6, the Twins were playing the Baltimore Orioles when Correa suffered two shots to his finger, and it was initially believed to be fractured. Following an admission to the 10-day Injured List, the finger turned out not to be broken.

The injury prevented Correa from playing against his former team as the Astros played a three-game series in Minnesota last week. Correa was a Rookie of the Year and a World Series champion with the Astros in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

Correa will likely make his return to the lineup to face the Oakland Athletics tonight in Oakland, California.

