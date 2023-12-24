"Is Home Alone the definitive movie?" - MLB All-Stars ft. Julio Rodríguez reveal their top pick for ultimate holiday flick

MLB stars like Julio Rodriguez do not get to play on Christmas Day or anywhere near it. At best, MLB players get to play briefly into November, as the MLB season officially wraps up then. Christmas time is meant for free-agent signings and trades, not for action. Nevertheless, they love the holiday and have opinions, of course, on which film reigns supreme.

MLB asked several players their take with an Instagram reel that said:

"Is Home Alone the definitive holiday movie?"

Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and other MLB All-Stars were asked what their favorite Christmas movie was. The answer was rather unanimous. Rodriguez said:

"Ooh, Home Alone. They're all good!"

Guerrero Jr. said:

"Home Alone. The second one, the second one. Yeah."

Finally, Jose Berrios added:

"Home Alone. Yeah, that is my favorite one. I think I like all of them, I enjoy watching all three."

Home Alone does have competition in Elf, It's A Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story and many others, but it is widely beloved and considered an all-time classic. What's even better, as the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays players said, was the fact that multiple movies are all good in that franchise.

Julio Rodriguez ready to get back to the postseason

Julio Rodriguez exploded onto the scene in 2022, winning Rookie of the Year and breaking Seattle's long-standing playoff drought. They even won the Wild Card series and the future looked bright.

Julio Rodriguez is ready to get back at it

Unfortunately, that growth didn't continue in 2023. After a slow start, Rodriguez really heated up. The team got very hot down the stretch and nearly made a run for the AL West crown before ceding to the Houston Astros.

The Mariners fell just short of making the postseason again, but Rodriguez will likely be working to ensure they make it back next year. One of the game's brightest players, he certainly has the talent to continue on that path.

