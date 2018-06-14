Is It Possible that Mickey Callaway is the Mets Manager for only One Season?

Will the New York Mets decide not to bring back manager Mickey Callaway for a second season?

New York Mets have lost the past 10-out-of-11 games

The New York Mets got off to a 12-2 start in the 2018 season. Ever since, they are 16-34 which is the worst in the MLB. New York has an overall record of 28-36 and they are in fourth place in the National League East. The Mets are up four games on the Miami Marlins.

Whatever can go wrong will go wrong for the Mets. They have lost the past 10-out-of-11 games and it will not get any easier for them. Is it quite possible first-year manager Mickey Callaway doesn't get a second season at the helm?

He was brought in to help the pitchers fix their mechanics. Callaway has done a good job with that. It is not Callaway's fault that the Mets are this bad. He was given a terrible product and Callaway has to deal with it in the dugout. The problems start with the owners and especially general manager Sandy Alderson.

Alderson signed Adrian Gonzales to start the season and he already released him. Alderson signed Todd Frazier and Jay Bruce and they haven't panned out either.

He's very hesitant to get rid of Jose Reyes. Reyes doesn't do anything and he's horrendous. The Mets have been horrible ever since they got him back. It is a coincidence or not that the New York Mets made it to the World Series in 2015 without him?

Alderson has not drafted well as well. It's not Callaway's fault Amed Rosario hasn't panned out. He has failed to live up to expectations as a top prospect.

Look at what Gleyber Torres is doing with the New York Yankees. He made his MLB Debut on 4/22/2018 and he has a .296 batting average with 12 home runs and 30 RBI's, along with two stolen bases.

Torres is doing better than Amed Rosario and Rosario made his MLB debut on 8/1/2017. In his career, He has a .242 batting average with seven home runs and 28 RBI's, along with 11 stolen bases. This season, Rosario has a .237 batting average with three home runs and 18 RBI's, along with four stolen bases.

Mickey Callaway has done a solid job with the starting pitchers. They have been pretty good under him. He did the right thing moving Matt Harvey to the bullpen when he wasn't performing and then they decided to trade him to the Cincinnati Reds.

The bullpen has been shaky, however. Callaway usually makes the right call at the end of games when it comes to saving situations, but Jeurys Familia has blown four saves. He decided to put him in for the eighth inning in one game and Robert Gsellman as the closer. Jacob Rhame has been pitching the ninth inning lately if the Mets ever have a lead.

If the Mets continue to falter and lose over 90 games, general manager Sandy Alderson will be fired most likely. Since Callaway was hired by Alderson, it is possible that the new general manager may not want him. The odds are right now that Callaway doesn't manage the second year with the Mets is 50-50.