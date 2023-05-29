Is Liam Hendriks' cancer cured completely? White Sox pitcher returns to the frame after treatment

Liam Hendriks was reinstated to the Chicago White Sox roster on Monday, more than five months after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The reliever was forced to miss the first two months of the 2023 MLB season as he began treatment for his cancer in January. However, it appears that Hendriks is set to make a return to the field sooner rather than later.

On April 5, Hendriks took to social media to reveal that he was cancer free, much to the delight of the MLB community.

The Australian threw several sessions over the past 10 days against his White Sox teammates before declaring himself ready on Sunday. It's safe to say that the Chicago faithful has been eagerly awaiting Hendriks' return to their lineup.

Hendriks spoke to reporters earlier this month when he began his rehab:

"As of now, I have a clean bill of health. I'm currently in remission."

Hendriks' return to the field is bound to be an emotional one. However, his return comes as a timely boost as the White Sox are currently fourth in the AL Central with 22 wins and 33 defeats.

Liam Hendriks' MLB career and stats

Liam Hendriks was signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2011. He spent three seasons with the team before joining the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year deal in 2014.

He then played one season for the Kansas City Royals before returning to the Blue Jays for one more year in 2015. Hendriks signed for the Oakland Athletics in 2016 and played five years with the team before signing for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Hendriks has racked up 724 strikeouts across 645 innings pitched at a 3.81 ERA in 471 games. The three-time All-Star is currently in the final season of his three-year, $54 million contract, with a $15 million club option for 2024.

