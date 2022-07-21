"Is this man Valdez pitching with fake locs in his head?" - Andrew McCutchen tempted by Houston Astros All-Star's hairstyle, fans try to deter him

Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez has come a long way. Following the American League’s win on Tuesday, the 28-year-old became the first pitcher in Astros history to win the All-Star Game.

Valdez is currently the MLB leader in terms of ground ball percentage (68.9%). His consistency was duly rewarded with a career-first All-Star call-up.

On a lighter note, Valdez’s phenomenal All-Star showing wasn’t the only talking point from his overall outing. The Astros star wore artificial dreadlocks for the star-studded game. Valdez's new hairstyle caught the attention of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Andrew McCutchen @TheCUTCH22 Is this man Valdez pitching with fake locs in his head? So you’re saying there’s a chance I could…nevermind. Is this man Valdez pitching with fake locs in his head? So you’re saying there’s a chance I could…nevermind. 😂

The AL had a shaky start after Shane McClanahan opened the scoring in the first inning and put the NL 2-0 ahead. Houston Astros skipper Dusty Baker scheduled Valdez for the third inning of the ASG, and, boy, did he deliver.

Juan Soto, Manny Machadao, Freddie Freeman -- all of them were retired by Valdez on 11 total pitches, six of them being strikes.

The AL tied the score after New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth two-run homer. Minnesota Twins’ Byron Baxton stepped up right after and put the AL ahead, which was enough to seal the comeback.

MLB fans advise Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen has sported dreadlocks in the past before he shaved them all off in 2015. He seemed intrigued by Valdez’s latest hairdo, even suggesting that he may consider donning some fake locs of his own. The overwhelming majority of fans, however, have advised against it.

Emojis sometimes speak louder than words. In this case, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman echoed the prevalent fan opinion.

McCutchen seemed to agree with the overall consensus. The 36-year-old’s replies clearly suggested that he was not contemplating going back to his old hairstyle anytime soon.

There are always people on the other side of the spectrum. A select few fans rooted for McCutchen to bring back his signature dreads, because why not?

Apart from his much-talked-about hairdo, not only did Valdez leave an ASG winner on Tuesday, he left with a scoreless inning to his name, too. That’s some way to mark your Midsummer Classic debut. In all fairness, that’s the headline that matters the most.

