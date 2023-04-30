Is Mexico City Series Program in MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty? New players, rewards, and more

The Mexico City Series will be available on the Diamond Dynasty of MLB The Show 23. Fans can now find a special set of players from Mexico and of Mexican heritage as well as additional rewards in the new program.

Over the past few years, the MLB has held a handful of regular-season games in Mexico. MLB The Show 23 also decided to join in on the fun by introducing a brand new Mexico City Series for the simulation game.

The Mexico City Series Program at MLB The Show 23 is massive and it comes with a rewards path that has 32 tiers worth of prizes. It will also require 160 total stars to complete.

Among the player rewards are the Mexican World Baseball Classic diamonds, Mexico Captain Series diamonds, and Mexico City Series Giants and Padres diamonds, which are the only player items that are not of Mexican descent.

In order to progress with the program, fans will need to complete Missions, Moments, a Showdown, and Conquest Maps to earn all 16 player item rewards, as well as Packs and Stubs.

However, this is what makes the new program more intriguing and fun on MLB The Show 23.

MLB The Show 23 Mexico City Series Players

Is Mexico City Series Program in MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty?

Here, we take a look at the different players that you can unlock in MLB The Show 23 Mexico City Series Program in the Diamond Dynasty:

Alejandro Kirk, C Toronto Blue Jays (92 OVR)

Andres Munoz, RP Seattle Mariners (92 OVR)

Gerardo Reyes, RP Los Angeles Angels (86 OVR)

Javier Assad, SP Chicago Cubs (87 OVR)

Jarren Duran, CF Boston Red Sox (87 OVR)

Alan Trejo, SS Colorado Rockies (88 OVR)

Luis Cessa, RP Cincinnati Reds (88 OVR)

Austin Barnes, C Los Angeles Dodgers (90 OVR)

Alek Thomas, CF Arizona Diamondbacks (90 OVR)

Jose Urquidy, SP Houston Astros (91 OVR)

Giovanny Gallegos, RP St. Louis Cardinals (91 OVR)

Isaac Paredes, 3B Tampa Bay Rays (94 OVR)

Tyler Rogers, RP San Francisco Giants (92 OVR)

Nick Martinez, SP San Diego Padres (93 OVR)

Michael Conforto, RF San Francisco Giants (94 OVR)

Trent Grisham, CF San Diego Padres (94 OVR)

