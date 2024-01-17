Is Olivia Dunne going to participate in Paris Olympics? NIL sensation's 2024 schedule explored

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is in her senior year and will leave the college landscape after the 2024 season. She is one of the highest NIL-earning athletes in the college world, having a $3.3 million NIL valuation, per On3.

Dunne is preparing to compete for the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship and will look to make a mark before she leaves LSU.

Back in 2021, in an interaction with BFFs Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry, Dunne was asked if she still had the Olympic dream, to which she replied:

"That dream has died," Dunne said. "Well, I got hurt when I was about, I think, 15 or 16 years old. My bone had died in my ankle and it fractured so I kind of realized that maybe this is not for me anymore and maybe I should just go to college and be healthy and happy."

Dunne further mentioned that the elite gymnastics program, which helps prepare for big events, wasn't great either.

"Also, the elite gymnastics program is pretty dysfunctional. It is an understatement so I kind of decided, why not go to LSU and I mean a lot of my elite friends that I did gymnastics with and stuff they're at LSU with me." [53:10-55:20].

Olivia Dunne explains what elite level means in gymnastics

During that same interaction, Olivia Dunne mentioned that there are levels 1 to 10 in gymnastics and beyond level 10, there is an elite program to help compete in big events like the Olympics.

"I'm not just calling myself elite; it's like working best," Dunne said. "So like in gymnastics, there's levels like 1 through 10 and then you can go beyond that if you want to go train for the Olympics, which I do not want to do and I would not recommend since it's really crazy but um elite is like higher than level 10 and it's honestly just crazy. Oh, gymnasts are just like they're just but it's a level like there's level 10."

Olivia Dunne is in Utah to compete in a two-day event. Utah (ranked second), LSU (5th), UCLA (12th), and Michigan State (14th) are among the other top contenders competing in the two-day event, which will feature 12 teams.

