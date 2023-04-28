Is Pete Alonso Spanish? Tracing the family and cultural heritage of New York Mets star

Pete Alonso, a first baseman with the New York Mets in Major League Baseball, is an American who made his MLB debut in 2019.

Alonso's mother, Michelle, is a Lancaster, Ohio native. She played softball in college at Ohio Wesleyan University. She first met her husband, Peter, in high school. After getting married, the pair moved to Florida to raise their two boys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Mother’s Day!!!!! I’m so damn lucky that you will always be my mom. Love you so much" 💕 - polarpete20

Pete Alonso's dad, Peter Matthew Alonso, is one of the four children born to Italian mother Anna Pirraglia and Spanish father Peter Conrad Alonso. He was born in Long Island and was raised in Lancaster, Ohio, along with his three sisters, Bernadette, Pier, and Alicia.

During the Spanish Civil War, Pete Alonso's grandfather fled Spain and settled in Queens, New York.

Pete Alonso: The future star of baseball

Alonso was named the Mets' starting first baseman on Opening Day in 2019. With 11 extra-base hits in the first 10 games of his career, Alonso became the first player in MLB history since 1900. He received the April National League Rookie of the Month Award.

Alonso broke the National League record for the most home runs by a rookie before the All-Star break in June when he blasted his 26th one.

Prior to the All-Star break, Alonso hit the second-most home homers in Mets history. After defeating Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round, Alonso won the Home Run Derby for the second time in a row in 2021.

During the arbitration round, Alonso and the Mets reached an agreement on a $14.5 million compensation for the 2023 season. Additionally, after Ryan Howard, he reached 150 home runs in the second-fastest time.

Alonso, a two-time MLB All-Star, led the league in home runs and runs batted in in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes