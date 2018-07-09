Is Royce Lewis the next Big Star for the Minnesota Twins?

2018 Minnesota Twins Spring Training

After the Minnesota Twins made it to the playoffs in the 2017 season, they have a 38-48 record to start the 2018 season. Minnesota is 10.5 games back of the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central. The Twins had to send down the third baseman Miguel Sano this season because he was struggling. Sano was an all-star last season.

Speaking of all-stars, the Minnesota Twins might have one in the near future in shortstop Royce Lewis. He is currently in the Twins farm system right now. Lewis is playing with the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Single-A. He was the number one overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Royce Lewis is only 19 years old and he has a lot of upsides. He is the top-ranked prospect in the Minnesota Twins farm system and Lewis is the 11th best prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

The current shortstop for the Minnesota Twins is Jorge Polanco and he is 25 years old. Polanco may not even be on the roster come the 2021 season.

That is when Royce Lewis is supposed to be in the major leagues. He could be up sooner depending on how his development goes. So far this season, Lewis has played in 70 games and his batting average is .319 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs, along with 19 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .368.

If he continues to put up very high numbers with Cedar Rapids, he could make the jump to High-A with the Fort Myers Miracle by the end of the season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lewis to play a full season with the Kernels and then start next season with the Miracle.

Royce Lewis has the potential to be a star in the major leagues one day because he has very good range defensively. Lewis hits for average, power, and with runners on base. He also has a very good eye at the player and his fundamentals are very good.

Those are the tools you need in order to be a star at the major league level. Lewis is also very fast and he should be a leadoff hitter, but he will most likely be a two or a three-hitter because of his average and power.