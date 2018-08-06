Is the New York Yankees Window to Win Now Small?

Glenn Kaplan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 06 Aug 2018, 21:31 IST

New York trails Boston by 9.5 games in the AL East

The New York Yankees had a chance to control their own destiny this weekend against the Boston Red Sox and cut the AL East deficit to only 1.5 games.

It didn't go as planned for them and they were swept by the Boston Red Sox. New York trails Boston by 9.5 games in the AL East.

The Yankees have Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge sidelined right now because of injury. New York's chances of winning the division look bleak, but the Yankees still own the top wild-card spot in the American League at the moment.

New York's record is 68-42 so far in 2018. Their road to winning a 28th World Series Title in 2018 has gotten even tougher. They will most likely be playing in the Wild Card Game at home, but the Oakland Athletics are 2.5 games back of them. What if New York continues to slip and Oakland catches them?

What if the Seattle Mariners, who are five games back of the New York Yankees, catch them as well? That will be another year gone by the wayside and the New York Yankees haven't won the World Series since 2009.

Aaron Boone is the current manager of this team and you wonder if they made the right move making him the manager of this team, instead of bringing back Joe Girardi.

The blame for the Yankees struggles should go on general manager Brian Cashman. He has traded away key players in the farm system for older veterans that haven't panned out.

New York traded away last summer for third baseman Todd Frazier, relief pitchers David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle for prospects (OF) Blake Rutherford, (OF) Tito Polo, (LHP) Ian Clarkin, and veteran right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard.

New York also traded away prospects (OF) Dustin Fowler, (RHP) James Kaprielian, and (SS/2B) Jorge Mateo to the Oakland Athletics for right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray.

This summer they traded away prospect right-handed pitcher Dillon Tate and two others to the Baltimore Orioles for reliever Zach Britton.

The Yankees also traded away prospect outfielder Billy McKinney and one other player for left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ.

Tyler Austin was also a reliable depth player in the Yankees system, but he was traded away to the Minnesota Twins organization for right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn.

These moves have compromised the Yankees future and it puts even more pressure on them to win now. They were talking about possibly trading for New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom and I don't think they can even afford to that now.

Pitching prospects Justus Sheffield, Jonathan Loaisiga, Albert Abreu, and Domingo Acevedo are waiting in the wings to either be starting pitchers for the Yankees or relievers.

The Yankees don't have any players that are ready to be in the majors at either the infield, outfield, or catcher position other than shortstop/second baseman Thairo Estrada.

With the core the New York Yankees have they need to win a World Series title within the next three years. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar, Didi Gregorius, Luis Severino, Gary Sanchez, and Greg Bird are all going to need to be paid at some point and they will have the money to keep all of them.

New York has an excellent offensive lineup when they are healthy but their starting pitching is a weak link. If the starting pitching continues to falter this season and beyond, they will have blown a major opportunity to win a World Series Title.

The Yankees having to get past the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros in the playoffs will be a tough task, to begin with, and that is even if they win the Wild Card Game or even just make the playoffs.

New York will feel a ton of pressure to win next season if they don't win this season. Their window to win now is smaller than you think. The phrase the future is bright should be the future is now for the New York Yankees.