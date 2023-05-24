Is Yennier Cano Cuban? A closer look into his early life and eventual development into MLB's best closer

Yennier Cano has had a stellar start to the 2023 MLB campaign. The Baltimore Orioles pitcher is currently the best closer in the league.

Amid his stellar showings for the Orioles, fans have been curious to learn more about Cano's early life and baseball career.

Cano was born on March 9, 1994, in Ciego de Avila, Cuba. He is of Cuban heritage and had an affinity for baseball from his school days.

The pitcher played for the Tigres de Ciego de Avila in the Cuban National Series from 2013 to 2016.

Cano grabbed the attention of some MLB teams and in 2019, the Minnesota Twins signed him as an international free agent.

The player spent his first season in the organization with the Gulf Coast Twins and the High-A Fort Myers Miracle. Cano then spent the 2021 season with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge and Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

He eventually made his Major League debut for the franchise in May 2022. Cano featured in 10 games for the Twins, allowing 14 runs before Minnesota optioned him back to St. Paul.

However, on August 2, 2022, the Baltimore Orioles traded for Cano and he has arguably been their best player this season.

Yennier Cano's journey to the top has been remarkable, with plenty of hard work. It will now be interesting to see how the 29-year-old fares against the best teams in the MLB.

Yennier Cano stats in 2023 MLB season

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano

Yennier Cano has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023 MLB season with the Baltimore Orioles. The pitcher has racked up an impressive 28 strikeouts and allowed just 10 hits in 25.2 innings pitched at a 0.35 ERA.

Cano's impressive outings have led the Orioles to second in the AL East with 31 wins and 17 defeats, only behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

As things stand, Baltimore is on course to reach the playoffs. However, they will be looking to make full use of Cano's form to chase down Tampa Bay and clinch their divisional title.

