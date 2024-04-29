"It almost looks like Batman’s cowl", "Surprised they still had money to pay for these" - Fans divided over Mets' City Connect 3D helmets

Not long ago, the New York Mets revealed their City Connect jersey through their social media channels. They wore their City Connect threads for Saturday's game at Citi Field, which was filled with gray and purple instead of the usual blue and orange.

The Mets' new City Connect jerseys have dark grey threads and have "NYC" written at the front. It also has a slight purple highlight on the hat’s button and the jersey.

Recently, mlb.fits unveiled the City Connect helmet on their social media post. It has Queensboro Bridge stitched into the dark gray helmet, under the Mets logo. On the back, it has the jersey number of the player and an MLB logo under it.

Fans find these new threads, especially the carefully designed helmet, a bit Batman-esque.

"It almost looks like Batman’s cowl. Super nice!!" one fan wrote.

"These are crazy," another wrote.

"i need a signed game used helmet of one of these," one commented.

One fan took a dig at the team's lofty payroll, asking if they still had any money left.

"Surprised they still had money to pay for these," one user said.

Mets CMO discusses the City Connect jerseys

New York Mets Chief Marketing Officer Andy Goldberg mentioned these new jerseys as a connection point, with several elements being designed carefully with respect to the city.

“The true essence of what City Connect means is connecting to the city,” Goldberg told SNY's Andy Martino. “And part of how we did that was through the connections Mets fans have throughout the city. The elements of the jersey tie into the whole connection idea, if you will.”

According to SNY.tv, the Mets will be wearing the custom jerseys every Saturday home game for the rest of the season. However, on June 1, they won't be wearing it as they will hold a ceremony for Darryl Strawberry's retirement.

Most teams have followed the suit of City Connect threads, as baseball celebrates these jerseys with fans.

