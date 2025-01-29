"It felt as if New York and I were dating the same person" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah felt 'wild' seeing Yankees fans' love for husband

Derek Jeter has not played in Major League since the 2014 season. However, he remains synonmous with both the New York Yankees and the city itself. The Hall of Fame shortstop spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Bronx Bombers, earning 14 All-Star selections, as well as helping guide the team to 5 World Series titles.

The admiration and respect for Derek Jeter resonated throughout his career, a sentiment his wife Hannah wrote about back in 2017 in a piece for The Players Tribune. In her article, she shared her experience of dating the legendary New York Yankees shortstop and what it felt like to be with such an iconic figure in the city.

In the piece entitled, "The Derek I Know," the supermodel wrote about what it was like dating someone like Jeter when the entire fanbase and city was so enamored and attached to the star. Even over 10 years after his retirement, Jeter still remains one of the most recognizable faces when it comes to the New York Yankees.

"It was a wild feeling, seeing all of that affection, live and up close. It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person," Hannah wrote about dating the long-time New York Yankees captain.

While both Hannah and Derek are celebrities, the Yankees captain remains one of the most popular baseball players in the world. Derek's status as a king in New York City is something that Hannah has likely grown more accustomed to given the fact that they got engaged in 2015. The power couple married the following year in Napa Valley.

Hannah wrote about wanting Derek Jeter to be their children's dad, not just the Yankees legend

Since that time, Hannah and Derek Jeter have welcomed four children to their family. The Jeter family consists of three girls and a boy. We have seen time and time again the difficulties that can come for children growing up in the shadow of a famous and successful parent. However, Hannah was hoping that this would not be the case for their kids.

"We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be Dad. That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t," Hannah Jeter wrote.

While they will undoubtedly learn that their father is an MLB Hall of Famer and legend in New York City, Hannah wrote in the Player's Tribune piece that she wanted their children to know their father as the man he is, not only the baseball player he was on the field. Hannah and Derek Jeter's children are still young, so it will be interesting to see how they react to their celebrity parents as they grow older.

