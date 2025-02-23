"It was all very innocent" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton got honest about the 'silly' move that skyrocketed her career

Everything in Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton's life started to spiral upward after she uploaded a minute-long video "Does the Dougie" in 2011. The video was from an LA Clippers game where she danced to the tune of Cali Swag District’s "Teach Me How to Dougie." She pulled off the popular hip-hop dance, which has amassed over a million views on the internet.

At the time, Upton was an up-and-coming model, who would go on to make her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as "Rookie of the Year."

Years later, when she recalled the moment during an interview with Editorial List in April 2024, she shared an honest reaction, noting she had no idea what would transpire.

“It was all very innocent and silly,” she said. “I had no idea what was going to happen.”

Here's a clip of that viral "Dougie" video of Kate Upton:

How Kate Upton's modeling career skyrocketed following the "Dougie" video

After gaining widespread recognition from the "Dougie" video, Kate Upton was selected as the cover model for the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She followed it up with another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2013.

From there on, there was no stopping Upton, who also graced the covers of Vogue, Vanity Fair, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and more. She also worked with top designers like Michael Kors, Bobbi Brown and Express. Upton was named the Model of the Year at the Style Awards in 2013.

Upton did not restrict herself to the ramp. She made herself active in Hollywood as well, featuring in several movies like "The Other Woman" (2014) and "The Layover" (2017).

Just last year, she was named the cover model of the 2024 Sports Illustrated's 60th anniversary legendary issue.

On the entrepreneurial front, she launched Strong4Me Fitness, aimed at empowering women. She is also co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a canned cocktail drink. She often promotes the product of the brand on her social media platforms.

On the family front, she enjoys a happy married life with San Francisco Giants ace Justin Verlander since 2017. They share a daughter named Genevieve "Vivi" Upton Verlander, whom they welcomed in November 2018.

