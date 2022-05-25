"It just freed my mind up, the way he talks about hitting" - San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson received batting advice from Barry Bonds before tying MLB legend's 3-HR home record

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has tied an important record with Barry Bonds. The San Francisco Giants are currently 23-19 and have slouched down to third place in the National League West, now six games back of the division leader, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After being outscored 23-4 in their last two games, the Giants were desperate to get things going again. Although they were neck-and-neck with the LA Dodgers for much of the early part of the season, a five-game losing streak sent them spiralling down the standings. The Giants took the field at Oracle Park in San Francisco last night hoping to end their skid.

Joc Pederson crushes 3 home runs, 8 RBIs as Giants upset AL East frontrunners, the New York Mets

The Giants were looking to snap a five-game slide as they welcomed Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets into town last night. In the third inning, with the game tied at 1, Joc Pederson lofted a home run off Bassitt to right field, scoring Mike Yastrzemski and putting the Giants up 3-1.

Pederson was far from done, though. Pederson hit his second dinger of the night off Bassitt in the bottom of the fifth. The blast put the Giants ahead by a commanding 8-2 margin.

TIE GAME



Joc Pederson's THIRD homer tonight puts him at a career-high 7 RBI



(via



Joc Pederson's THIRD homer tonight puts him at a career-high 7 RBI

"TIE GAME. Joc Pederson's THIRD homer tonight puts him at a career-high 7 RBI" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Giants all but fell apart in the eighth inning. Sparked by an RBI single by Jeff McNeil, the Mets would score seven runs in the inning, putting themselves ahead by a wild score of 11-8.

Unfortunately for Buck Showalter's team, Pederson was not done yet. Pederson blasted another home run off of Mets reliever Drew Smith. It was Pederson's third of the night, tying a San Francisco Giants home home run record set by legend Barry Bonds in 2001.

The Giants would wind the game up with a whirlwind 13-12 victory that saw Pederson hit the tying RBI single in the ninth, setting up Brandon Crawford who walked it off for his team.

Step 1: Joc Pederson spends his afternoon talking to Barry Bonds.

Step 2: Joc Pederson turns into Barry Bonds:



Step 2: Joc Pederson turns into Barry Bonds: Step 1: Joc Pederson spends his afternoon talking to Barry Bonds. Step 2: Joc Pederson turns into Barry Bonds: https://t.co/pRLqxjfup6

""Step 1: Joc Pederson spends his afternoon talking to Barry Bonds. Step 2: Joc Pederson turns into Barry Bonds:" - @ Alex Pavlovic

As fate would have it, Barry Bonds was at Oracle Park earlier that day and ended up engaging Pederson and teammate LaMonte Wade. Pederson claimed that the chat with Bonds "freed his mind up." Evidently, it also freed up his bat.

