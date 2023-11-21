"It makes waking up in the morning a lot better" - Kate Upton admits to high quality liquor being an unmissable 'ingredient' in her life

For Kate Upton, life could not be busier. In addition to being a widely-known actress and model, the 31-year old has a young daughter at home. Thankfully, this has not stopped Upton from purusing various endeavors in the world of business, nor from having fun.

Earlier this year, Kate Upton announced her brand partnership with Vosa Spirits. The canned cocktail manufacturer is based in Upton's home state of Michigan, and supplies consumers with ready-made vodka-alcoholic beverages that come in both carbonated and non-carbonated forms.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Upton shed light on her committed deal with Vosa. Additionally, Kate Upton was sure to make viewers aware that she actually enjoys the product herself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to host Jason Carter, Upton claimed that Vosa Spirits is made with fresh, natural ingredients. As someone who is known to put her health first, Upton went on to explain how, despite being alcohol-based, Vosa products make "waking up in the morning a lot better."

Kate Upton is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, with whom she enjoyed an extended offseason after his team was eliminated in their seventh-straight ALCS appearance. The pair have a daughter- Genevieve, who turned five years old this month.

Having featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, GQ, and Vanity Fair, Upton is regarded as one of the most famous, and beautiful models in the world. Although modelling was, and remains her first passion, Upton has branched out into the world of acting with increased enthusiasm in recent years.

Expand Tweet

"BREAKING: MLB Houston Astros have re-acquired All-Star Kate Upton from the New York Mets. Deal to be finalized imminently - huge acquisition to bring back the queen of Minute Maid along w her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander." - Chris Tucker

She and Verlander were married at a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in November of 2017, just days after Verlander's Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series. A partnership to the end, Upton has appeared at several of Verlander's games, and credits herself as his biggest fan.

Kate Upton's endorsement of Vosa gives the brand another level of style

Anytime a model endorses a product, that item can expect to witness increased uptake. Upton is one of the most well-known and beloved women in the world, and her husband Justin Verlander adds an extra layer of appeal to baseball fans. It will be exciting and interesting to see what new heights Vosa, an exciting new company, can reach with Upton's name attached to their brand.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.