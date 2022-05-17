"It's not acceptable" - New York Yankees flamethrower Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter account after old tweets with racial slur resurface

Nestor Cortes, a pitcher on the New York Yankees, has gotten himself into some very hot water regarding some old tweets that have resurfaced and done a good bit of damage to his credibility. Nestor Cortes, a 27-year-old Cuban pitcher for the Yankees, has played for the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners in the past.

Cortes has been caught in the crosshairs of controversy after some old tweets that appear to contain some racist language have resurfaced. It is not clear right now if the Yankees will take any disciplinary action against Cortes.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes forced to deactive Twitter account over some questionnable content

Not much has gone wrong on the field for the New York Yankees this season. The team recently overtook the LA Dodgers for the team with the best record in all of baseball. They sit comfortably on top of the American League East. Aaron Judge, one of their outfielders, leads the league in home runs.

Bronx Central @BronxCentral Nestor Cortes has been that guy this year for the Yankees Nestor Cortes has been that guy this year for the Yankees https://t.co/u9lAcmOBMq

"Nestor Cortes has been that guy this year for the Yankees" - @ Bronx Central

Cortes himself is also having quite a season, on the field anyway. In seven starts, Cortes is 2-1 with a league-leading ERA of 1.35. He is also one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the game. Off the field, however, is a different story.

Cortes put in an eight-inning performance on Sunday, allowing only one earned run in a 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Following the game, some old tweets were dug up that Cortes had posted when he was 17. The lyrics include racist epiphets and are understood to be the lyrics of a rap song.

Fox News @FoxNews Yankees' Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter account after old tweets surface fxn.ws/3leoW6W Yankees' Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter account after old tweets surface fxn.ws/3leoW6W

"Yankees' Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter account after old tweets surface" - @ FOX News

Nestor Cortes will likely not face any further disciplinary action as he has deactivated his account and has expressed a focus on repairing relations with any fans he might have offended.

Responding to the tweets, Cortes said, "Those happened 10 years ago. I deactivated my Twitter to clean stuff up. It's not acceptable. I think I could have managed myself and said stuff differently. But I'm here today to say that I'm going to work on it and fix it."

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt