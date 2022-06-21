“It’s easy to not lose a game when you play against poverty teams” “Wait til they have to play the Hogs on Monday” - NCAA baseball fans react to Ole Miss remaining the only undefeated team in the College World Series

Although the MLB is one-third of the way into their season, NCAA collegiate baseball is in full swing. The College World Series, the pinnacle of university-level play, is underway this week in Omaha, Nebraska. The first round of games concluded earlier today with Auburn University's win over Stanford University.

The first round of games included some epic wins by the University of Oklahoma, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). The most spectacular win was the Arkansas Razorbacks' 17-2 blowout over the Stanford Cardinals on Saturday, June 18. Ole Miss, however, has held on to an incredible stat. They have yet to lose a game throughout the entirety of the NCAA College World Series.

Although every College World Series team is now in Omaha, Nebraska, teams still had to play several games to get to this point. There were opportunities to advance in the event of a loss, but Ole Miss proved that they did not need such considerations.

Prior to reaching Omaha, Ole Miss won five straight games in the NCAA regionals and the NCAA Super Regionals. They then defeated Auburn in the first round with a score of 5-1. It is an impressive accomplishment to win six straight against some of the top competitors in college baseball.

Since Ole Miss is a fan favorite team in the NCAA, many fans on social media were discussing this feat. However, there were a lot of fans from opposing teams who argued that Ole Miss' competition was weak up to this point in the College World Series.

Ole Miss is set to play Arkansas Monday night, and that will surely be Ole Miss' toughest game yet.

College Baseball fans react to Ole Miss' win streak

Arkansas defeated #2-ranked Stanford 17-2 in the first round of the College World Series. Many Razorback fans are saying that Mississippi's undefeated streak is going to end Monday night when Arkansas beats them.

There were a lot of Ole Miss fans saying this post might jinx the team. The game of baseball is very superstitious, including the fans, so it is understandable why some Ole Miss fans were angry about this post.

This is going to be a very interesting baseball game for Ole Miss. If they can keep this streak alive by beating a powerhouse team like Arkansas, they could beat any other team in Omaha.

