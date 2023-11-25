"It's the most gratifying experience I've ever had" - Derek Jeter bare opened his heart on finding 'right' partner Hannah

Arguably the greatest Yankees captain of all time and a five-time World Series champion, Derek Jeter shares a loving bond with his model wife, Hannah Davis Jeter, and proclaims her to be his greatest supporter on and off the field.

During the final two seasons of Jeter, Hannah was often seen in the stands cheering on her then-boyfriend, Derek Jeter.

"It's the best feeling, best experience I've ever had. It's something that I'm glad I waited until I was retired. It took me a while to meet the right person. But It's the most gratifying experience I've ever had" - Derek Jeter on wife Hannah

"Derek Expressed That How Grateful He is To Have Hannah In His Life!"

In 2012, the couple first met through mutual friends. Although Hannah was born and raised in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, she later relocated to New York City, and before meeting Derek, she didn't know him.

A common friend introduced the two, and that's when Hannah met her future husband, who had just ended a four-year relationship with Minka Kelly.

"We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek's life and mine were aligned" - Hannah Davis Jeter on her relationshiop with Derek Jeter

In 2015, Derek hinted at his engagement to Hannah in a blog entry about his dog, Kane. The purpose of the piece was to present the puppy to the fans, but the athlete disclosed that Kane was a gift from Hannah, whom he called his "fiancée."

Derek and Hannah exchanged vows in July 2016 at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California. Jeter had invited his longtime playing friends Tino Martinez, Jorge Posada, and Andruw Jones.

"PHOTOS: A closer look at Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis' stunning wedding"

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share a loving bond with their four kids

After marrying in 2016, the five-time World Series winner and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model welcomed their son, Kaius, in May 2023. They also share three daughters: Bella Raine (6), Story Grey (4), and River Rose (1).

"One year ago, Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Just a kid from Kalamazoo"

Although the four children missed their father's historic career with the New York Yankees, they have supported Jeter through all of the major events that have occurred afterward, such as his retirement and induction into the Hall of Fame.

