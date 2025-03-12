"It's a lot like Hannah" - When Derek Jeter playfully compared daughters’ 'whiny' moments to wife's personality

Derek Jeter had his hands full during his playing career, leading the New York Yankees to five World Series titles in 20 seasons. Post- retirement, he's doing fatherly duties after welcoming four kids with his wife, Hannah Jeter.

While his son Kaius is little, having been born in May 2023, his three daughters have grown into a headache for him at times. He blames their mother for it.

Talking about the nature of his three daughters during an interview with US Weekly in August 2023, Jeter said:

“When they’re quiet, calm and listening, then it reminds me of me. And then when they’re loud and whiny, it’s a lot like Hannah."

Hannah, who was also part of the interview, laughed when Jeter said this.

Meanwhile, Hannah shared more about their daughters, sharing how they handle themselves around their newborn brother Kaius.

“Their youngest sister [River] is only a year and a half, so they’ve had a lot of practice. If anything, too much practice,” she said. “So they just think he’s like a baby doll and they’re like, ‘No, no, we got this!’ It’s really sweet to see.”

Derek Jeter and Hannah share three daughters. They welcomed Bella Raine Jeter on August 17, 2017. Jeter announced her arrival through The Players’ Tribune, a media platform founded by Jeter.

They welcomed their second daughter, Story Grey Jeter, on January 31, 2019. The youngest daughter of the Jeter children, River Rose, was born in December 2021.

Derek Jeter sheds light on whether he wants his children to build a career in sports

During the same interview, the Yankees icon also spoke about how he wants to raise their daughters. While he acknowledged that he would like his children to engage in "sports in some capacity," he said:

"I would never push my kids into playing sports."

Moreover, Jeter said he doesn't want to force any type of career on them but says they must be passionate and love what they do in their career.

“I think a lot of times when you’re dealing with sports, you’re not really dealing with the kids, you’re dealing with the kids’ parents,” Derek Jeter said. “They put so much pressure on their children to be so great at 5, 6 and 7 years old, I don’t really understand it. I just want my kids to have fun.

"I think it’s impossible to do well unless you’re enjoying yourself and you’re having fun. So I want my kids to find something, like I said, they’re passionate about, but most importantly, that they enjoy doing.”

Derek Jeter and Hannah have both had a public-facing lifestyle, but the duo has managed to keep their children's privacy under tight wraps.

