"It's okay to ask for help" - Dodgers star Freddie Freeman & MLB peers unite to raise awareness for mental health

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and MLB stars came together to talk about Mental Health. MLBPA announced a new mental health and wellness program for players on Wednesday with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

The video uploaded on MLB's social media channel includes the likes of Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, and Freddie Freeman among many other stars voicing their support for mental health wellness.

"Within baseball, we are part of one team. As we focus on mental health and wellness. We're all in this together. So let's be kind to each other and ourselves. It's okay to ask for help," said MLB players in the video.

This "groundbreaking initiative" will support the well-being of baseball players and their families. Moreover, this program will take place individually outside of MLB with the ballclubs involved to maintain the confidentiality and accessibility of players.

"As mental health awareness grows in locker rooms and clubhouses across the sports world, the Players Association is committed to providing its members with the confidential help and support they need," said Tony Clark, executive director of the MLBPA.

"The program marks a significant advancement in promoting a culture of mental wellness within the baseball community."

As per the communication received from MLBPA, the program will be led by Dr. Jonathan Fader, who previously worked as a psychologist for the New York Mets. He also served as the former director of mental conditioning for the NFL's New York Giants.

"Mental health is as much about addressing stress, family relationships, and balance as it is about treating depression and anxiety," Dr. Fader said. "Just like with physical health, you don't have to be sick to get better."

MLB's Mental Health programs to also focus and understand Spanish-speaking players across league

Nearly 1/3 of the roster of every MLB team speaks Spanish, highlighting the necessity of understanding them. The release mentioned a barrier for them when it comes to mental health, which this program will try to eradicate.

"We must offer the same resources to all players," said Dr. Fader, who is also a fluent Spanish speaker.

Mental Health services and access will be provided to every player in need across major and minor leagues. It includes free and confidential counseling and a 24/7 helpline in collaboration with Crisis Text Line.

This mental health awareness program will be led by MLBPA special assistant Chris Singleton and mental performance coach Amanda Fazio. They will work towards creating mental health programs and digital resources for players. Moreover, John Mariani, MD, will work with players and staff members as a consulting psychiatrist.

