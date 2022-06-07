“It’s something I pride myself on, just going out here and being a horse and eating up innings” - AL wins leader Alek Manoah on chasing his first career complete game with the Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays have become an American League story to follow as we enter the third month of the 2022 MLB season. The team is fresh off of an eight-game winning streak that saw sweeps of the Los Angeles Angels as well as the Chicago White Sox.

Now with a record of 32-22, the Jays are still seven games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East, but are making some serious ground as their pitching and hitting comes to life. Alek Manoah, a sophomore starter, has fast become the jewel of the Blue Jays rotation.

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah inches toward the first complete game of his career

The Blue Jays have had more one-run wins than any other team in the MLB this season. Due to this, the pitching has had to come up clutch. Manoah is a pitcher who is getting the chance to make a name for himself this season.

Manoah, 24, is originally from Florida but went to college at the University of West Virginia before being drafted by the Blue Jays 11th overall in the 2019 MLB draft. Moanoah made his MLB debut in May 2021. He earned his first win in a six-inning performance against the New York Yankees.

"Alek Manoah, Disgusting Sliders." - @ Rob Friedman

Manoah elevated his game in 2022. He has pitched 63 innings over 10 games, giving him an average of well over six innings pitched per start. Manoah is very keen to position himself as a starter who can pitch deep into ballgames.

Manoah has a league-best six wins so far this season to go with his sole loss. His ratio translated to a 0.857 winning percentage, also the best in baseball.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



#NextLevel | @BlueJays Alek Manoah has been something else in his first 30 career starts. 🤯 Alek Manoah has been something else in his first 30 career starts. 🤯🔥#NextLevel | @BlueJays https://t.co/6gWvKmw7jS

"Alek Manoah has been something else in his first 30 career starts." - @ Sportsnet

Recently speaking to a West Virginia-based news outlet "Blue Gold News," Manoah spoke about how pitching a complete game is his major goal right now. “I think it would be pretty awesome, especially since you don’t see many of them nowadays. It’s something I pride myself on, just going out there and being a horse and eating up innings," Alek Manoah said about his abilities.

Manoah will start tonight's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

