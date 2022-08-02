“It sucks that a good person and player has to play for a cheating team now” “Gross astros get a fan favorite” - MLB fans attack Houston Astros on Twitter for landing Trey Mancini from Orioles

Just minutes ago Baltimore Orioles fan favorite Trey Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros for multiple players. Houston was in need of another bat to round out their lineup as they push for the playoffs.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Houston Astros have acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. First with the news was @danconnolly2016 The Houston Astros have acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. First with the news was @danconnolly2016.

Trey Mancini has been rumored to be traded for a while now, to the point where even he knew it. Although the Baltimore Orioles are quietly making a playoff push, Mancini is in a contract year. He was also one of the oldest players on an extremely young Orioles squad, so it made sense for him to go.

DJ LeMazing @T12Mikey @JeffPassan @danconnolly2016 Poor Trey:( I love him so much. I don't want to have to root against him @JeffPassan @danconnolly2016 Poor Trey:( I love him so much. I don't want to have to root against him

However, since entering the MLB with the Orioles back in 2016, he has established himself as a fan favorite in Baltimore. Fan support only grew when he was diagnosed and later beat colon cancer in 2020, and now the entire league loves him.

Jobriath A.D. @jobriathdoc @danconnolly2016 This is horrible news. Maybe the worst news of all the trades this year. @danconnolly2016 This is horrible news. Maybe the worst news of all the trades this year.

Not only does he have an epic comeback story, but he has also produced heavily at the plate for the Orioles throughout his career. In six seasons with Baltimore, Mancini has a career .270 average, an OPS just shy of .800, and a 10.0 career WAR.

Many MLB fans were deeply angry to see Trey Mancini go to the Houston Astros. The Astros are a huge contrast for a player like Mancini, who is very likeable and has an underdog story. Houston is infamous for their sign-stealing scandal, and many fans hate the team and the players.

Elite Gaming12 @EliteGaming129 @danconnolly2016 @Ken_Rosenthal From 1 Orange team to another…. Sad that Mancini has to go to a hated team @danconnolly2016 @Ken_Rosenthal From 1 Orange team to another…. Sad that Mancini has to go to a hated team

Collin Edgington @Cedge21 @JeffPassan @danconnolly2016 Dang it sucks that a good person and player has to play for a cheating team now @JeffPassan @danconnolly2016 Dang it sucks that a good person and player has to play for a cheating team now

Outside of this however, the Astros are getting a great player in Mancini. So far this season, he is batting .268 with a .751 OPS. He also has 10 home runs and 15 doubles through 92 games played. Mancini was one of the leading forces for Baltimore's offense, and it will be appreciated by the Astros.

The Houston Astros are going to reach yet another postseason. They have yet to prove they can win a World Series honestly. Maybe this will be the year.

Does Trey Mancini put the Houston Astros over the top?

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander

So far this season, the Astros have shown they are yet again World Series contenders. They have easily been one of the best teams this past decade, and this season is no different. They are currently first place in the American League West and hold that lead by a sizeable margin.

brando✌ @Foulwermammal @danconnolly2016 He's gonna thrive in minute maid at least @danconnolly2016 He's gonna thrive in minute maid at least

Trey Mancini will be a great addition for Houston. He is a reliable bat and will be very valuable come playoff time. He could possibly put their offense over the top if he is hot for them in the final months.

