In just eight months, the MLB London Series 2023 will take place at the London Stadium on June 24 and 25, 2023. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off in the Major League Baseball World Tour: London Series, igniting a historic baseball rivalry in Europe.

William DeWitt Jr., the chairman of the St. Louis Cardinals, is ecstatic about the idea of bringing the legendary Cardinals-Cubs rivalry to London in 2023.

In an interview with Major League Baseball in August 2022, William said:

"The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience."

He added:

"I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games, and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

Like Cardinals executives and players, the Chicago Cubs are equally excited about the face-off.

On behalf of the Cubs, here's what the MLB team's executive chairman Tom Ricketts had to say:

“The London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023. We hope that this series not only excites and entertains, but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

MLB Europe



will host this epic rivalry as part of MLB World Tour: London Series 2023



Who will we see there?



Sign up for pre-sale tickets

"It’s official. The @Cardinals & @Cubs are heading to London for a two-game series June 24-25! London Stsdium will host this epic rivalry as part of Major League Baseball World Tour: London Series 2023. Who will we see there?"

Major League Baseball fans are excited to watch the two-game series between the territorial rivals in London.

Looking back at the MLB London Series 2019 between New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

London Series 2019 was the first-ever regular-season game in Europe, where the Boston Red Sox played against the New York Yankees. The latter won the two-game series in a close encounter.

MLB Communications

The series will be played June 29-30 at London Stadium. The @RedSox @Yankees will play an historic two-game series in London in 2019, marking the sport’s first games ever played in Europe, in the MLB London Series, MLB, the MLBPA & the Mayor of London jointly announced today.The series will be played June 29-30 at London Stadium. The @RedSox & @Yankees will play an historic two-game series in London in 2019, marking the sport’s first games ever played in Europe, in the MLB London Series, MLB, the MLBPA & the Mayor of London jointly announced today.The series will be played June 29-30 at London Stadium. https://t.co/fwPzkqLqMO

"The @RedSox & @Yankees will play an historic two-game series in London in 2019, marking the sport’s first games ever played in Europe, in the London Series, MLB, the MLBPA & the Mayor of London jointly announced today. The series will be played June 29-30 at London Stadium." - @MLB Communications

As part of a long-term collaboration with the city, Major League Baseball is also excited to host more regular-season games in London in 2024 and 2026.

