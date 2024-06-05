J.D. Martinez Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for All-Star slugger as Mets look to deal DH

The New York Mets could open a fire sale soon, and J.D. Martinez could be among the first to be traded. The veteran DH is not part of the future and makes a prime trade candidate, so it will be a surprise if he remains on the team through August. Per a report, they will eventually start shopping Martinez around.

Bob Nightengale reported via Bleacher Report:

"They haven't begun yet, but [the Mets] will soon shop first baseman Pete Alonso, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starters Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and José Quintana, relievers Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett, infielder Jeff McNeil and outfielders Harrison Bader and Starling Marte."

Martinez is having a good season, having a 130 wRC+ and a .275 batting average. Though he provides nothing on defense, teams should be interested in his services.

Teams that should look into J.D. Martinez

3) Minnesota Twins

The Twins could add J.D. Martinez

The Minnesota Twins have an upward climb to catch the Kansas City Royals or Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. To do so, they can try to trade for Martinez.

The Twins have a lackluster offense and the 17th-best DH depth in baseball. That can easily be remedied with J.D. Martinez added. It wouldn't cost a lot and it would give them a real shot at repeating as division champions.

2) Texas Rangers

The Rangers should trade for J.D. Martinez

The vaunted Texas Rangers' offense has completely fallen off in 2024. If they're to repeat, it is something they're going to have to address.

That might start at the DH position, where they have Fangraphs' 24th-best depth. Wyatt Langford has struggled, so this is a position that could be shored up. Plus, Martinez could be a great offensive mentor for Langford and Evan Carter.

1) Seattle Mariners

The Mariners should look at J.D. Martinez

The Seattle Mariners are getting little offense from anyone, so every offensive player should be on their radar. However, Fangraphs has them 27th in the MLB in DH depth, so that's a position they need.

If they don't have a designated hitter who can hit the ball, that's a big problem. They lead the AL West but haven't been great, so this is a good idea.

