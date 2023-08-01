Jack Flaherty Trade to Baltimore: Cardinals send $5,400,000 pitcher to Orioles in exchange for Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline. They had to give up some talented prospects, but this is a good sign they are all-in on the 2023 season. With the best record in the American League, they are gearing up for a playoff run that they hope can turn into a championship.

Jack Flaherty has been one of the lone bright spots of the Cardinals season, showing consistency in his starts. He has an ERA of 4.43 and a WAR of 1.5 so far this season. This is up from his career average, which could come down with this change of scenery.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report this move on Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal for right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources told ESPN.

In exchange they had to send some talented prospects from their farm system, which has proven to be one of the best in baseball.

MLB Pipeline on Twitter shared exactly which prospects were involved in the deal.

MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline



Prieto and Rom were Nos. 16 and 18 on Baltimore's Top 30: The Cardinals are reportedly receiving infielder César Prieto and left-hander Drew Rom from the O's in exchange for Jack Flaherty.Prieto and Rom were Nos. 16 and 18 on Baltimore's Top 30: atmlb.com/3KYBvRX pic.twitter.com/yINMw18L8B " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/yINMw18L8B

This seems like a fair trade that addresses the needs of both teams.

Jack Flaherty is exactly the kind of pitcher the Baltimore Orioles needed to add

Seeing a team that has struggled for years like the Orioles put it all together is extremely satisfying. They have built their roster primarily through their farm system and are firing on all cylinders. The lone weakspot in recent weeks has been their pitching staff, particularly the depth, which is paramount in MLB.

They need to be able to reach their fourth or fifth starter and still get quality outings. If Flaherty plays up to the level that many expect, he will bring exactly that to his new team.