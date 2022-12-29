Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday proposed to his girlfriend Chloé Cox in a dreamy setup. The 19-year-old player took to his Instagram to share exclusive sneak peeks of the special moment.

"Forever with my best friend," Holliday captioned the Instagram post.

Going by Chloé's IG timeline, the pair have been dating for nearly two years.

"When your hairs the same length." - Chloé Cox

Holliday was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles as the first overall choice in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. He agreed to join the franchise for $8.19 million.

"Go O's!!🧡🧡" - Chloé Cox

On August 11, 2022, Holliday made his professional debut with the Florida Complex League Orioles, a rookie-level affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He was later promoted to the Single-A Carolina League's Delmarva Shorebirds.

Jackson Holliday is the son of former MLB player Matt Holliday

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 28: Matt Holliday #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Five of the 2013 World Series at Busch Stadium on October 28, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday belongs to a family of baseball enthusiasts.

Jackson is the son of former MLB player Matt Holliday. Matt has played for the following teams:

Colorado Rockies (2004–2008)

Oakland Athletics (2009)

St. Louis Cardinals (2009–2016)

New York Yankees (2017)

Colorado Rockies (2018)

Jackson's brother, Ethan, is also committed to playing college baseball for the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team.

With the Orioles finishing second-last in the AL East this past season, it will be interesting to see how Jackson Holliday will aid their campaigns down the line.

Poll : 0 votes