Jaclyn Cordeiro wears Alex Rodriguez's iconic No. 13 New York Yankees jersey for photoshoot

Former New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez is currently in a relationship with a Canadian fitness expert, Jaclyn Cordeiro. Cordeiro recently shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs during one of her shoots, in which she was seen wearing the recognizable No. 13 jersey owned by Rodriguez.

Source: Instagram

Fitness instructor Cordeiro frequently curates content on her social media accounts to motivate individuals and help them understand the advantages of leading a healthy lifestyle. The JACFIT 5am Club, a platform that encourages individuals to prioritize their well-being by waking up early in the morning, was founded by Cordeiro.

Following his split from fitness model Kathryne Padgett, Rodriguez started dating Cordeiro in October 2022. In December of the same year, they officially joined Instagram as a couple.

Alex Rodriguez thanks partner Jaclyn Cordeiro for assisting him in getting physically fitter

The former New York Yankee recently shared that his partner, 44-year-old Canadian fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro, helped him in losing almost 30 pounds. Alex Rodriguez, 48, thanked his fitness-loving partner through an Instagram post in September 2023, saying that she played a crucial role in his weight loss journey.

“This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing," Rodriguez wrote. "At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy. Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t my best self. It all came down to me making some key changes in my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks."

"Small changes led to big results, and I’m feeling better than ever. Thank you @jac_lynfit for being my guide and support. You coached me up to stay dedicated, motivated and improve each day."

Rodriguez shared pictures of himself before and after the transformation, and the difference is there for everyone to see.

Cordeiro, who is quite active on social media, also posted a video of the couple performing a challenging core exercise, as the former Yankees player found it difficult to keep up with his girlfriend.

