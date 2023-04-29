Jacob deGrom injury: Latest update and potential recovery timetable

Texas Rangers ace pitcher Jacob deGrom left his start against the New York Yankees early on Friday due to right forearm tightness. According to reports, deGrom first experienced discomfort in his forearm during the fourth inning, leading to his removal from the game.

When is Jacob deGrom expected to return from injury?

Rangers medical staff examined Jacob deGrom after the game and announced that he will undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury. As of now, there is no official timetable for his return. This injury is especially concerning given deGrom's history of health issues.

deGrom has had an unfortunate injury hitory.

Despite being traded from the New York Mets to the Rangers in the offseason, deGrom remains one of the best pitchers in the league. In his first five starts of the 2023 season, he had a 2.12 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched. Losing him for an extended period of time would be a significant blow to the Rangers' playoff aspirations.

As of Friday night, the Rangers have not released any additional information about Jacob deGrom's injury or potential recovery timetable. It remains unclear whether he will need to miss any significant amount of time or if he will be able to return to the mound soon.

Forearm tightness can be a concerning injury for pitchers, as it can be a precursor to more serious arm injuries. Rangers will likely take a cautious approach with deGrom's recovery, as they will not want to risk further injury or jeopardize his long-term health.

DeGrom's recent injury has been a cause for concern for the Texas Rangers and their fans. While the team is yet to provide any concrete information about his recovery timetable, it is clear that the Rangers will need to rely on other members of their pitching staff until deGrom is healthy and ready to return to the mound.

