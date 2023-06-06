Jacob deGrom injury update: Latest health status and expected recovery timetable for Texas Rangers ace

The Texas Rangers have been dealt another setback in the form of Jacob deGrom's injury. The right-handed pitcher has not thrown since April 28, when he left the game early against the New York Yankees.

According to reports, DeGrom suffered an elbow inflammation that has kept him on the sidelines. However, on Monday, the Rangers moved the pitcher from their 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, extending the time duration of his highly-anticipated return.

This move also allowed the Texas outfit to place a new player on their 40-man roster.

Rangers general manager Chris Young recently spoke to reporters and said that DeGrom's recovery had not been progressing at the expected original pace:

"We wanted to make sure [the inflammation]'s gone. That was a change from the physical MRI that he underwent when we signed him. And so obviously, we want to see progress with that.

"But we also want to see progress in the symptoms and the ability to recover and bounce back and those things are equally important."

The Rangers have indicated that DeGrom will not return to their roster before June 28. However, reports suggest that the player's return timeline could be extended even further as he needs to throw to batters in practice sessions to get up to the speed of the game.

Jacob deGrom's stats in 2023 MLB season

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom had a fine start to the 2023 MLB season prior to his injury. The Texas Rangers pitcher racked up an impressive 45 strikeouts and four walks in 40.1 innings pitched at a 2.67 ERA.

DeGrom settled in well to his new surroundings after joining the Rangers as a free agent in the offseason. He had previously spent nine years with the New York Mets.

The Texas Rangers are 6-0 when DeGrom starts for them. Although the Rangers are still leading the AL West with a 39-20 record, they will hope that their star pitcher returns to action sooner rather than later.

