Jacob deGrom net worth: How wealthy is the New York Mets star pitcher?

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets is one of the best pitchers of the modern era. Despite some lingering injury issues, he is still considered one of the most dominant arms in the game today.

DeGrom burst into the league in 2014 and compiled a record of 14-9 and amassed an ERA of just 2.69 that season. These numbers were good enough to earn him the Rookie of the Year Award. DeGrom followed up his success with back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019.

HIs first multi-million deal with the Mets came in 2017 when he signed a deal worth $4.05 million. However, like all of his previous contracts, it was only for one year of play.

Apart from his obvious skills, he is also one of the most highly paid pitchers in the MLB. The Mets are paying him $137.5 million over 5 seasons. His annual contract value is therefore worth roughly $27.5 million. The contract was signed in 2019 and includes a player option that could kick in this offseason.

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to become a free agent next season. He can expect a seriously lucrative extension in 2023, if he decides to stay. Mets owner Steve Cohen, a billionaire financier, has been known to dish out big-contracts to his players. Examples include Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer, who became the highest-paid MLB player ever.

However, it appears as though deGrom could opt out of his contract for the 2022 season and still earn what he would have thanks to his player option. In total, he has earned approximately $72 million over his career. Taking all of these numbers into account, we can expect his net worth to be somewhere in the realm of $25 million.

Jacob deGrom will be a high earner in 2023, regardless of where he goes

Although it looks increasingly unlikely that deGrom will stick around for the Mets, that will have a negligible effect on his net worth. The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants have been named among the teams rumored to be interested in him.

Only time will tell.

