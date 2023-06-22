Jake Bauers displays power as Yankees take early 3-0 lead over Mariners

Jake Bauers wasted no time in showing off his power against the Seattle Mariners to give the New York Yankees an early lead. Bauers was brought to the Yankees when Aaron Judge went down with injury, and has overperformed expectations since then. This home run continues the trend that Bauers has been on since making his Yankees debut.

This early homer is a great spark of offense for a Yankees team that sometimes struggles to find its footing. Considering the Mariners ace, Luis Castillo, is on the mound, this home run could prove to be crucial.

Talkin' Yanks on Twitter shared a clip of the home run.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks JAKE BAUERS SHOWS THE POWER! YANKS LEAD 2-0 JAKE BAUERS SHOWS THE POWER! YANKS LEAD 2-0 https://t.co/mmCR5uTZg5

"JAKE BAUERS SHOWS THE POWER! YANKS LEAD 2-0"

A follow-up home run from fellow Billy Mckinney would extend the lead to 3-0. If that name is unfamilar to you, do not feel bad. He has only been with the Yankees for a few weeks now, playing in 12 games so far. Talkin' Yanks shared a video of his homer as well.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks OH BILLY THERE IT GOES! YANKS LEAD 3-0 OH BILLY THERE IT GOES! YANKS LEAD 3-0 https://t.co/RRtP4rPK8F

"OH BILLY THERE IT GOES! YANKS LEAD 3-0"

This game against the Mariners is very important for the Yankees who need wins to keep up in the American League East.

The New York Yankees need Jake Bauers more than they initially expected

When Bauers was first brought in, many expected it to be a short-term situation. Since then, Aaron Judge's injuries have worsened and Bauers' role has been enhanced. The stagnation of the Yankees offense has also meant they need his power swing more and more.

If he can keep up this pace, it will be tough to keep him off the MLB roster when Judge returns. This is an issue the Yankees would love to deal with as the season continues. Offensive inconsistencies have plagued them for years, and Jake Bauers could be exactly who they need to exorcise those demons.

