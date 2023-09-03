The Yankees' 20-year-old rookie Jasson Dominguez debuted on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, making him the team's youngest player in 39 years. Jasson's family was there to witness the Yankees defeat the Astros 6-2.

Felix Dominguez, Jasson's father, knew what he wanted his son to do with his life as soon as he found out he would be a father once more. Big Papi made many people in his community adore the Red Sox, but Felix was a lifelong fan of the Yankees.

Although Felix Dominguez wasn't skilled enough to play professionally, let alone for the New York Yankees, he believed that his son would do it someday. After twenty years and just over three months, Felix Dominguez was correct. His son made a memorable Yankees debut.

While Jasson was on the pitch for batting practice before the game, Felix Dominguez spoke to Jose de Jesus Ortiz, editor of ouresquina.com. He said:

“I imagined this since the first day he entered his mother’s womb.”

Jasson gave his family the joy of a lifetime by immediately acting like Giambino. He blasted a two-run home ball off Astros righty Justin Verlander in the first inning of his debut game.

Yankees' new finding - Jasson Dominguez

Baseball talent Jasson Dominguez rose to fame at an early age. He began working out regularly at the age of eight and resided in a dorm at thirteen after getting accepted into a famous baseball program.

He was the best amateur international prospect at the age of 16. On July 2, 2019, the Yankees awarded Dominguez $5.1 million, the most money they had ever given a rookie free agent. The Yankees decided to delay Jasson Dominguez's career debut until 2020, but COVID moved it up to 2021.

Jasson Dominguez accelerated through the Yankees' minor system last season, moving from Low-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset. Before his promotion to Triple-A on August 22 this year, he spent most of the season in Double-A.