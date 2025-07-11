"Jay Buhner throws the bag in the air, just smashes it all over" - When Chris Bosio revealed hilarious Alex Rodriguez story during Mariners stint

Former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez had a storied MLB career spanning over two decades. The three-time MVP had several memorable moments on the diamond and his former teammate Chris Bosio shared before the Yankees star's retirement in 2016.

Before his final game of his MLB career in August 2016, Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio, who was a senior pro when Alex Rodriguez was breaking through for the Seattle Mariners in the early 90s, shared a hilarious story.

Bosio shared a story involving "rookie" Alex Rodriguez's first trip to Kansas City with the Mariners on the "Mully and Hanley Show.

"There was a lot of tough love, trust me," Bosio said. We were in Kansas City for early hitting, and Alex had never been to Kansas City. Alex showed up with a bag of Taco Bell, and he's sitting in the dugout and says, 'Hey guys, anybody want a taco?' Jay Buhner, a really high-spirited Texan bald dude, you know, had a really mean demeanor, but he was as sweet as a puppy dog. He walks up to Alex and goes, 'What are you doing? How come you're not out here early?'

He goes, 'Oh man, I'm just having some food, I was starving.' Jay goes, 'Wow man, that's awesome, you got Taco Bell. You going to get that for everybody?' Alex goes, 'Oh yeah, I brought plenty.' And Jay picks the bag up, throws it up in the air, takes his bat and swings and just smashes it all over the wall of the dugout and goes, 'Don't ever be late for early hitting again, rookie. Now clean up this ****!'

While Alex Rodriguez was still getting used to the major leagues, his then-teammate Chris Bosio was in the latter stages of his career as the starting pitcher retired in 1996.

Mariners veteran breaks Alex Rodriguez's long-time record against Yankees

Alex Rodriguez made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 1994 and didn't take long to emerge as one of the best shortstops in the game. He earned four All-Star selections in that role with Seattle.

He played 786 games at shortstop and his tally stood for more than a decade before J.P. Crawford surpassed it this week. Crawford played his 787th game as a shortstop against Rodriguez's former team, the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

