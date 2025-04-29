Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger earns fans wrath after Yankees 4-3 loss vs. Orioles

Fans expressed their frustration after the New York Yankees' tough 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, especially discussing Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger. The Yankees' loss came in the opening game of the three-game series on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

While the Orioles took an early lead in the second inning, the Yankees were held scoreless through the first six innings. Although the Bronx Bombers showed some promise in the seventh and eighth innings, they couldn't match Baltimore’s lead, eventually suffering their 12th loss of the season against 17 victories.

Several fans shared their views, with many mentioning Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger for their disappointing performances.

“It's time to have a conversation about Cody Bellinger,” a fan said.

“Yanks have a HUGE Jazz problem. And why on God’s green earth is he batting anywhere higher than 9th? Let’s give Peraza a long stretch there till DJ is back,” another fan said.

“Yall having fun with Cody Bellinger yet? Told yall this was the worst move ever and all you Yankee fans wanted him,” another fan said.

Chisholm Jr. struggled, going 0-for-3 without a run, walk, or RBI, and recorded three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Bellinger went 1-for-4, recording one walk and one strikeout. Several other fans continued to share their reactions:

“Jazz should be 8,” a comment reads.

“Respectfully, please bench Bellinger or at least drop him down in the lineup,” another comment reads.

“Don't care how early it is but the Yankees can get rid of Jazz, Dominguez, Bellinger!!!” another comment reads.

In the third inning of Monday’s game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. struck out on an 0-2 count with two runners on base. The Yankees scored their first run in the seventh inning on Aaron Judge’s RBI forceout. In the eighth, Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells hit back-to-back RBI doubles, cutting the deficit to just one run.

In the ninth, Yankees batters went down in order, ending with Cody Bellinger striking out on a foul tip.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses starter Will Warren’s tough outing

After the New York Yankees' series-opening loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about starter Will Warren’s struggles, saying (starts at 0:57):

“I mean that's a tough part of the order obviously so those walks obviously hurt. O'Harn put together a pretty good at bat. I thought Will had really good stuff. I thought his change up was good. I thought his fast ball had as good as life as we've seen. But a mistake there around some walks that that obviously ends up hurting.”

In the third inning, Warren surrendered a three-run homer to the Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn after issuing two consecutive walks. He pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six hits, including one homer, four earned runs, two walks, and recording five strikeouts.

